U.S. Team May be Barred from Olympics 2026
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The International Olympic Committee has found itself at the center of a high-profile controversy.
IOC member Uğur Erdener wrote on social media that the committee is currently considering barring the U.S. team from the 2026 Milan Olympics or allowing American athletes to participate under a neutral flag. A decision is expected soon. The post has since been deleted.
Earlier, at a UN Security Council meeting, Secretary-General António Guterres noted that U.S. aggression in Venezuela violated international law.