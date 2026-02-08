U.S. Wants to End Ukrainian Conflict by Summer 2026

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/dc238c96-fd5d-47fe-9d11-a831db979dbc/conversions/07ebd4a2-fc24-4bcd-9c0e-8f88c078e336-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/dc238c96-fd5d-47fe-9d11-a831db979dbc/conversions/07ebd4a2-fc24-4bcd-9c0e-8f88c078e336-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/dc238c96-fd5d-47fe-9d11-a831db979dbc/conversions/07ebd4a2-fc24-4bcd-9c0e-8f88c078e336-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/dc238c96-fd5d-47fe-9d11-a831db979dbc/conversions/07ebd4a2-fc24-4bcd-9c0e-8f88c078e336-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

A draft peace agreement for Ukraine is expected to be ready by March 2026. Reuters confirms that Ukrainian and American officials have discussed a timetable for a draft peace agreement to be ready by the first month of spring, with a referendum on the agreement and elections scheduled for May.

It is noted that Kiev also wants to secure security guarantees from the West to prevent a possible resumption of hostilities. This should occur after the ceasefire agreement comes into force.