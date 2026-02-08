3.73 BYN
U.S. Wants to End Ukrainian Conflict by Summer 2026
A draft peace agreement for Ukraine is expected to be ready by March 2026. Reuters confirms that Ukrainian and American officials have discussed a timetable for a draft peace agreement to be ready by the first month of spring, with a referendum on the agreement and elections scheduled for May.
It is noted that Kiev also wants to secure security guarantees from the West to prevent a possible resumption of hostilities. This should occur after the ceasefire agreement comes into force.
At the same time, the agency notes, the White House's rush is explained by Trump's desire to close the Ukrainian case before the fall. His administration will then fully focus on domestic affairs ahead of the mid-term U.S. Congressional elections.