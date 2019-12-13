PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Latvian border guards detain and beat five Iraqi citizens at "Bigosovo" border checkpoint

This time еру events took place at the frontier post "Bigosovo" on the Latvian-Belarusian border. Last night the Latvian border guards detained five Iraqi citizens (two men and three women). First, they were interrogated, and then they were beaten up and threatened with death. Then the migrants were chased with dogs towards Belarus. The frightened people saved their lives by swimming down the river.

There were two dogs, we were told - if you don't make it to the other side in time, they will catch up with you and bite you.


