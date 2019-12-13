Unsuccessful attempt to spoil image of Slovak Prime Minister

A number of local media began to circulate information that Fico bought an apartment in an elite residential complex in Bratislava. Its cost is 509 thousand euros. Previously, he had no housing of his own.

Journalists, of course, expressed doubt that the official income of the Prime Minister would be enough for such an apartment. But unfortunately for them, Fico hastened to dispel all doubts about his finances. According to the politician's statement, he covered half of the cost of the apartment from the money he received as compensation when he won in court a number of disputes with the media, which also tried to defame his reputation.