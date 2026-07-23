UAE to Build Deep-Water Terminals Bypassing the Strait of Hormuz

The United Arab Emirates will build two deep-water terminals designed to bypass the Strait of Hormuz. The move is expected to reduce dependence on the strategic waterway and provide alternative routes for international trade.

The project is being implemented by the region’s largest port operator in partnership with the Ports Authority of Fujairah.

Plans include the construction of a container and multipurpose terminal as well as a general-cargo terminal in the Dibba area. Construction is expected to proceed in several stages and take up to two and a half years.