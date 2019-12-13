3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
"Take away these damn flags" - scandal in U.S. Congress
A scandal broke out in the U.S. Congress during the vote on the aid package to Kiev. According to Fox News, near the end of the vote, Democrats began waving flags of Ukraine. For this, the presiding Republican accused them of violating protocol. And the Republican from Florida came to the microphone and said: "Put those damn flags away." That prompted even more verbal backlash from Democrats, the TV station noted.
The day before, the House of Representatives approved a $61 million aid package, including Ukraine.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called it a direct sponsorship of terrorism. Americans on social media are urging Congress to help their country first, not "a corrupt foreign regime".
President
All
Lukashenko congratulates People's Artiste of USSR Alexandra Pakhmutova on her 95th birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni on Independence Day
Lukashenko: Peace and tranquility on Belarusian land must be defended with all our might
Lukashenko declares IT as driving force of future progress in Belarus
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All