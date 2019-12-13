PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
"Take away these damn flags" - scandal in U.S. Congress

A scandal broke out in the U.S. Congress during the vote on the aid package to Kiev. According to Fox News, near the end of the vote, Democrats began waving flags of Ukraine. For this, the presiding Republican accused them of violating protocol. And the Republican from Florida came to the microphone and said: "Put those damn flags away." That prompted even more verbal backlash from Democrats, the TV station noted.

The day before, the House of Representatives approved a $61 million aid package, including Ukraine.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called it a direct sponsorship of terrorism. Americans on social media are urging Congress to help their country first, not "a corrupt foreign regime".

