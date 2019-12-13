EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Strikes at Belgorod Region: Another shell fired from Ukraine

Another shell fired from Ukraine has fallen in the Belgorod Region. According to TASS, the shell hit a fruit tree nursery in the village of Nikolskoye. No casualties or damage were reported. Earlier, the AFU hit an oil depot in Belgorod. More than 1,200 people have been evacuated from the affected area so far. About 300 people and 100 units of equipment were involved in extinguishing the fire.

