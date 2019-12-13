The falling sales are threatening the entire European economy due to the US and UK actions in the Red Sea. As Bloomberg reports, coalition strikes on Hussein targets in Yemen are disrupting food supplies. They also threaten to stop food price inflation from slowing.

Merchant ships are forced to circle the entire African continent, risking missing their cargo before it expires. But this is not an argument for the US. Biden explicitly admits that the strikes against the Husis are ineffective, but he has no intention of changing plans for escalation.