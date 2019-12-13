3.39 RUB
3.38 USD
3.56 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
UK and US strikes on Yemen hit entire European economy
The falling sales are threatening the entire European economy due to the US and UK actions in the Red Sea. As Bloomberg reports, coalition strikes on Hussein targets in Yemen are disrupting food supplies. They also threaten to stop food price inflation from slowing.
Merchant ships are forced to circle the entire African continent, risking missing their cargo before it expires. But this is not an argument for the US. Biden explicitly admits that the strikes against the Husis are ineffective, but he has no intention of changing plans for escalation.
Bloomberg cites an estimate by the European Agricultural and Product Liaison Committee – the EU imports and exports of agricultural products due to the chaos in the Red Sea could collapse by 70 billion euros. Japan is also preparing for losses - shipping companies have completely stopped transportation of cargoes through the Red Sea. At the same time, according to some estimates, the alternative route through the Cape of Good Hope increases the cost of delivery by more than three times.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
Belarus is an island of security, stability, and peace
Belarus supplies food, technology, trains and develops personnel for African continent
Belarusian Foreign Minister proposed modern ways to solve migration crisis in European Union
Volfovich: Belarus demonstrates initiative to solve problem of illegal migration
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All