UK begins developing new ballistic missile for Ukraine

Britain has begun developing a new deep-strike ballistic missile with a range of 500 km for Ukraine.

The missile is designed "to operate on high-risk battlefields with strong electromagnetic interference." The project has been dubbed "Night Fall," three teams will be awarded $12 million contracts for the design, development, and delivery of the first three missiles for test launches within a year.

