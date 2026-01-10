3.68 BYN
UK begins developing new ballistic missile for Ukraine
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Britain has begun developing a new deep-strike ballistic missile with a range of 500 km for Ukraine.
The missile is designed "to operate on high-risk battlefields with strong electromagnetic interference." The project has been dubbed "Night Fall," three teams will be awarded $12 million contracts for the design, development, and delivery of the first three missiles for test launches within a year.