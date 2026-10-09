UK Deploys Long-Range Drones to Estonia

The British contingent in Estonia has fielded Nyan unmanned systems, which have a range of over 250 km. This will enhance NATO’s capabilities for long-range strikes and for engaging the adversary at a distance.

According to the British military, the deployment of these drones allows for better integration of new capabilities with target acquisition, mission planning, and digital fire control systems.

The exact number of drones has not been disclosed. They were delivered to Estonia in the spring as part of the Spring Storm exercise.