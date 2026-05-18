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UK Faces Record Electricity and Gas Prices

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The conflict in the Middle East has caused a sharp rise in energy prices on the global market. Since the start of the war, monthly gas futures in the UK have halved, and electricity prices have risen by a third.

Bloomberg makes bleak predictions. By July, British households will face the highest energy prices since 2023. Utility bills will rise by 13%, reaching more than €2,100 per year.

Consumers are already being forced to cut spending on basic needs, while businesses are seeing rising costs amid weak demand.

Photo: RIA Novosti

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