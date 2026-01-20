UK, France, Italy and Sweden Refused to Join Board of Peace

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/6802bc1c-f93e-4ee8-a7cf-72807977a658/conversions/2f8aa21c-9347-4d62-bc89-a34bd7faa430-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/6802bc1c-f93e-4ee8-a7cf-72807977a658/conversions/2f8aa21c-9347-4d62-bc89-a34bd7faa430-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/6802bc1c-f93e-4ee8-a7cf-72807977a658/conversions/2f8aa21c-9347-4d62-bc89-a34bd7faa430-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/6802bc1c-f93e-4ee8-a7cf-72807977a658/conversions/2f8aa21c-9347-4d62-bc89-a34bd7faa430-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The Old World has reacted with caution to Trump's initiative. Great Britain, France, Italy, and Sweden have refused to join the American-led Board of Peace.

According to the German publication Bild, Europe is experiencing renewed anxiety. There are fears that Trump may announce in Davos a sensational plan to use the newly established Board of Peace as an alternative to the UN.