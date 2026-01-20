3.72 BYN
2.90 BYN
3.40 BYN
UK, France, Italy and Sweden Refused to Join Board of Peace
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The Old World has reacted with caution to Trump's initiative. Great Britain, France, Italy, and Sweden have refused to join the American-led Board of Peace.
According to the German publication Bild, Europe is experiencing renewed anxiety. There are fears that Trump may announce in Davos a sensational plan to use the newly established Board of Peace as an alternative to the UN.
As Bild writes, this body was initially intended to oversee the work of the newly formed government in the Gaza Strip, but Gaza barely features in the Board of Peace's charter. Instead, the organization is tasked with "ensuring peace in areas affected by conflict or under threat." Thus, its activities extend far beyond Gaza.