UK Joins €90 Billion Funding Program for Ukraine
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The Western military-industrial flywheel continues to drive the Ukrainian conflict into a spiral. The British Prime Minister's Office has announced that London is officially joining Kyiv's €90 billion pan-European military financing program.
This agreement is aimed at directly supporting the Western military-industrial complex. Ukrainian authorities will no longer require separate approval to purchase equipment from British companies.
In exchange, Downing Street has pledged to cover EU costs proportionate to the contracts awarded.