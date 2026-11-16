War hysteria continues to be systematically whipped up in the UK. Following the Secretary of State for Defence, who gave the country 1,000 days to prepare for a major war, specific instructions were presented in the House of Lords.

Members of Parliament proposed introducing paid leave to train citizens in emergency procedures, compiling lists of volunteers, designating buildings for shelters, and sending out reminders to every home in case of blackouts and military action.

Meanwhile, under the government's "Be Ready" campaign, millions of Britons are already stocking up on water, canned goods, and cash. London, as usual, is covering up its domestic failures and economic crisis by intimidating the public and seeking external threats like Russia, China, and Iran.