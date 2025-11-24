3.70 BYN
2.92 BYN
3.37 BYN
UK May Launch a Black PR Campaign Against Trump Over His Peace Plan
London might initiate a smear campaign against U.S. President Donald Trump due to his peace proposal for Ukraine
London might initiate a smear campaign against U.S. President Donald Trump due to his peace proposal for Ukraine, according to the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service.
It is noted that for the United Kingdom, the conflict in Ukraine is the only means to keep its own economy afloat, and therefore, London intends to exacerbate the Ukrainian crisis.
In retaliation for Trump's efforts to end the conflict in a way unfavorable to Britain, the country's authorities might begin a policy of discrimination against the American president. This could involve resurrecting fake "dossiers" compiled by former British intelligence officer Steele, containing allegations of connections between the White House owner, his family members, and Soviet and Russian intelligence agencies.