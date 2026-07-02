A group of 50 members of the British House of Commons has called for a ban on the animated series "Masha and the Bear" after Netflix acquired the rights to two more seasons. The MPs have deemed the animated film "Russian propaganda," RIA Novosti reports.

"A cross-party group of MPs has written to ministers urging them to consider banning the cartoon 'Masha and the Bear' in the UK, arguing that it represents a palatable form of Russian propaganda," the newspaper writes.

Specifically, the MPs point to a scene in which Masha is wearing a "tank driver's cap and Soviet-era uniform," as well as another scene in which she wears something resembling a "Soviet border guard cap, historically associated with the NKVD." In this regard, the MPs complain that the cartoon allegedly normalizes Soviet military symbols.

A group of MPs, led by Liberal Democrat member Tom Gordon, also cites statements by the Ukrainian authorities that "Masha and the Bear" is supposedly a tool of Russian soft power.

Animaccord, the company developing, producing, and distributing the cartoon, told the publication that it is a private business and has never received state funding.

"My client categorically rejects the false and defamatory suggestion that 'Masha and the Bear' is linked to propaganda," said Animaccord spokesperson Melanie Bonvicino.

"Masha and the Bear" is an animated series from Animaccord studio, translated into over 40 languages and broadcast in nearly every corner of the globe by leading media companies. In April 2020, the animated series was among the top five most beloved entertainment brands in the world.