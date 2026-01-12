UK Names Condition for Sending Troops to Ukraine

The UK will not send troops to Ukraine if their security is threatened, said Head of the UK Armed Forces Richard Knighton as quoted by Sky News.

However, Knighton acknowledged that "in a real-world operational environment, there is no such thing as zero risk." Therefore, if London decides to forego sending troops to Ukraine, security concerns could serve as a pretext. This is especially true since the funds for training the contingent—200 million pounds sterling—has already been allocated.