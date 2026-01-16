3.71 BYN
UK Plans to Ban Social Media for Children Under 16
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The UK is preparing to introduce a total ban on social media for those under 16. The Conservatives have introduced an amendment to the Child Welfare Bill that would require platforms to block access for minors.
Prime Minister Starmer, previously skeptical of the idea, is now open to supporting it, stating that "all options are on the table" to protect against harmful content, which would effectively control the younger generation. A vote in the House of Commons is expected next week.