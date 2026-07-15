UK to Hold Largest Home Defence Exercise

Britain is preparing to hold a home defense exercise in 2027, Reuters reports. It will be the largest in decades.

Participants include ministers and hundreds of officials. The main goal is to test the country's readiness for hybrid threats, including cyberattacks and disinformation.

London has updated its list of national threats. New threats include attempts to undermine democratic processes, including election interference and foreign influence operations.

By the end of 2026, Britain will launch a nationwide information campaign to help residents prepare for potential emergencies.