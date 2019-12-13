Ukraine. March 14: Fourth round of talks, terrorist attack in Donetsk and evacuation of Mariupol population

Today, the Mariupol humanitarian corridor was finally opened. The fourth round of the negotiation process between Moscow and Kiev took place today in an online format. The unblocking operation made it possible to begin the mass evacuation of the population of Mariupol, which had been held hostage by the neo-Nazis for a long time. The ceasefire regime is observed here. On the other hand, a deadly strike was made against the peaceful quarters of Donetsk. Missiles with cluster charges were fired from territories under the control of the Kiev regime. The use of such weapons against a city with no armed forces firing positions is a war crime. The Russian Investigation Committee opened a criminal case on prohibited methods of warfare.



Forbidden methods of war



The Ukrainian military continues to shell cities in the LNR and DNR. In Donetsk, more than twenty people were killed and an equal number were wounded as a result of an attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine using a Tochka-U missile. "Tochka-U" was carrying a prohibited cluster charge. Had it not been shot down, there would have been disproportionately more casualties.



Igor Konashenkov, official representative of the Russian Defense Ministry:



“I draw your attention to the fact that the decision to use this type of missile weapon could be taken by the command of Ukrainian military formations only after the approval of the Ukrainian Armed Forces authorities in Kiev. This once again proves the Nazi and anti-human nature of the current ruling regime in Ukraine.”



The DNR People's Militia rightly considers what happened to be an act of terrorism. Circumstantial evidence of the criminal plot has surfaced on the web. Yesterday, women, whose men were mobilized, were invited to gather on March 14 near the building of the regional state administration in Donetsk right at the time of strike of deadly weapons.



The Ukrainian drone that crashed in Croatia was carrying an air bomb loaded with 40 kilograms of explosives. The explosion occurred in a crater after hitting the ground, informs the Croatian Ministry of Defense. The drone took off from a base near Odessa and flew almost a thousand kilometers: it was in the airspace of Romania, then it spent about 40 minutes in the sky over Hungary. But neither air defense, nor NATO aviation detected the object. And only by a miracle the crash has not resulted in any human casualties. Experts have no doubts that it was an attempt of Kiev to involve the West into the conflict. If, for example, the drone had exploded, it would have hardly been possible to determine its exact identity. And then Russia would have been accused of bombing a NATO country.



Not a day without a fake.



At this time, Zelensky allegedly visits a hospital with wounded fighters or rather publishes a video of his caring participation in the fate of the soldiers. Yet, this video captures a woman who died on February 26. The medic's death was then covered by the media, confirmed by her acquaintances, and even Zelensky himself awarded her the title of Hero of Ukraine posthumously. But the western media continue to collectively write "fresh" reports about Zelensky's heroic weekdays, although there is talk that he has long been absent from Kiev. It is possible that he is not in the country at all, but the recordings are prepared and edited with his experience in movies.



