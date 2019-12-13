Ukraine preparing to hit Crimea

Ukraine is negotiating the supply of missiles and aircraft to carry out strikes on Crimea. This was announced by advisor to the Office of the President of Ukraine Mikhail Podolyak, RIA Novosti reported.

According to him, the missiles of higher range will be able to eliminate "the rear infrastructure of the Russians." These will be artillery depots, most of which are located on the territory of Crimea.

Kiev needs from 350 to 500 tanks, Podolyak specified on the air of a single telethon. Moreover, Ukraine counts on the transfer of heavy equipment in a short period of time. It is expected that it will take one and a half to two months.