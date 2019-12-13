3.42 RUB
Ukraine preparing to hit Crimea
Ukraine is negotiating the supply of missiles and aircraft to carry out strikes on Crimea. This was announced by advisor to the Office of the President of Ukraine Mikhail Podolyak, RIA Novosti reported.
According to him, the missiles of higher range will be able to eliminate "the rear infrastructure of the Russians." These will be artillery depots, most of which are located on the territory of Crimea.
Kiev needs from 350 to 500 tanks, Podolyak specified on the air of a single telethon. Moreover, Ukraine counts on the transfer of heavy equipment in a short period of time. It is expected that it will take one and a half to two months.
The German government has been discussing the transfer of tanks to Ukraine for a long time, and on January 25 it gave its consent to supplying combat vehicles Leopard 2. As the agency specifies, it is planned to form two tank battalions. First, Berlin will supply a company of 14 A6 fighting vehicles from the Bundeswehr's reserves. It was previously reported that the tanks could arrive on the ground in late March.
