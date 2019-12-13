Ukraine willing to shell Zaporizhzhia NPP during visit of UN head

The Russian Defense Ministry has warned of Kiev's preparation of a provocation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, TASS writes, citing the agency.



Kiev plans to carry out a high-profile provocation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP on Friday, August 19, during the visit of UN Secretary General António Guterres to Ukraine, Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov, an official spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry, told the reporters.



"On August 19, the Kiev regime is preparing a high-profile provocation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP during the visit of UN Secretary General António Guterres to Ukraine, as a result of which the Russian Federation will be accused of creating a man-made disaster at this power plant," he said.



