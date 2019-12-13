3.42 RUB
3.34 USD
3.57 EUR
PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Ukraine to begin negotiations with United States, and UK training AFU to seize Crimea
Ukraine, having failed to receive an invitation to join NATO, hopes to at least somehow ensure its security, including with the help of the conclusion of bilateral treaties enshrining obligations to help Kiev in the event of an attack. Zelensky's office announced the start of negotiations with the United States on security guarantees. They are expected to take place as early as this week.
Earlier, Washington said it was ready to provide Kiev with security guarantees "similar to Israel."
And the UK is preparing the Ukrainian Armed Forces for an invasion of Crimea, the Daily Express reported. More than two thousand Ukrainian soldiers arrived at the military camp in Dartmoor to participate in special exercises. It was noted that the British infantrymen will be engaged in preparing an "elite" brigade for the capture of the Crimean peninsula until Christmas.
President
All
Lukashenko's Action Plan and Bilateral Talks at Global Forum in Baku
President of Belarus reproaches UN Secretariat in brutal bureaucracy
Leaders of Belarus and Zimbabwe discuss number of issues in developing bilateral cooperation
What are Lukashenko’s proposals to improve Belarusian-Serbian relations?
Politics
All
Society
All
Mendkovich on climate agenda: The West is looking for new ways for colonizing new states
500 cars on Belarusian-Polish border - Belarusian border guards point to increase in the queue
Regulations for ensuring nuclear and radiation safety approved in Belarus
Cyberattacks on rise: Belarus among top 3 most attacked CIS countries
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All