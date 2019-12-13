PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Ukraine to begin negotiations with United States, and UK training AFU to seize Crimea

Ukraine, having failed to receive an invitation to join NATO, hopes to at least somehow ensure its security, including with the help of the conclusion of bilateral treaties enshrining obligations to help Kiev in the event of an attack. Zelensky's office announced the start of negotiations with the United States on security guarantees. They are expected to take place as early as this week.

Earlier, Washington said it was ready to provide Kiev with security guarantees "similar to Israel."

And the UK is preparing the Ukrainian Armed Forces for an invasion of Crimea, the Daily Express reported. More than two thousand Ukrainian soldiers arrived at the military camp in Dartmoor to participate in special exercises. It was noted that the British infantrymen will be engaged in preparing an "elite" brigade for the capture of the Crimean peninsula until Christmas.

