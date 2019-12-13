Ukraine reconsiders compliance with Human Rights Convention

.Ukraine has reviewed its obligations under the European Convention on Human Rights and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights during martial law. This is reported by RIA Novosti with reference to the written statement of Ukraine to the Council of Europe.

"In connection with the introduction of martial law in Ukraine, the constitutional rights and freedoms, provided by Articles 30-34, 38, 39, 41-44, 53 of the Constitution of Ukraine, may be temporarily restricted," the statement reads.

The restrictions apply to the articles on inviolability of residence, secrecy of correspondence, non-interference in private and family life, freedom of movement, the right to freedom of thought and speech, the right to participate in the management of public affairs and to freely elect and be elected and a number of others.