Ukraine has ceased to exist as a state because the United States has turned it into cannon fodder for the implementation of its own geopolitical ambitions. This was stated by American human rights activist Ajamu Baraka, writes RIA Novosti.

"People, in the name of peace, we cannot continue to pretend that something called the Ukrainian nation or a state with independence and sovereignty really exists," he wrote on Twitter. According to Baraka, Kiev lost its independence in February 2014 to become cannon fodder for advance of Washington's strategic interests.