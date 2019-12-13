3.42 RUB
Ukraine suspends transit of Belarusian potash fertilizers
Today, the Ukrainian railroads have suspended the transit of cargo for Belaruskali. Thus, the delivery of fertilizers to Slovakia, Hungary, Austria, Poland, the Czech Republic, Romania and a number of other European countries is blocked. The website of "Ukrainian Railways" does not indicate the period during which this measure will be effective. There is also no justification of the measures taken. It remains unclear for what reason, for what purpose and on what grounds sanctions were imposed on our major exporter. Throughout the winter and autumn, Ukraine regularly requested for emergency supplies of the Belarusian electricity. Declaring economic war in such a situation is not boldness, but madness.
