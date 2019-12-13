3.42 RUB
West tends to think that Ukraine is too expensive for Europe
Ukraine is too expensive for Europe, this is the opinion of residents of several countries of the Old World. The publication "Tages Spiegel" cites data of the latest sociological research. As far as the Ukrainian issue is concerned, Germany is divided exactly at the border of the former East Germany and the Federal Republic of Germany. In the west of the country, most citizens are ready to help Kiev financially and with weapons. Germans in the east have a completely different attitude. 34% believe that the assistance to Kiev is excessive, and only 32% support military supplies to Ukraine.
Poland spent 1% of GDP on aid to Ukraine
It seems that the revision of the Ukrainian strategy is inevitable in Poland. Warsaw has calculated the cost of aid to Kiev and refugees from the East. For this purpose, $5.5 billion was spent. This is equal to about 1% of the country's GDP. And the authorities share this opinion, so direct assistance to refugees is reduced, and Ukrainians are offered to integrate, to switch to self-sufficiency and to look for a job.
Lukashenko: As a President I will do everything to make Belarus free, independent, and peaceful
Lukashenko awards Alexandra Pakhmutova with Order of Friendship of Peoples
Lukashenko congratulates People's Artiste of USSR Alexandra Pakhmutova on her 95th birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni on Independence Day
