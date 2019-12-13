Ukraine plants tens of thousands of mines on border with Belarus in Rovno Region

The armed forces of Ukraine have installed tens of thousands of mines, equipped more than 60 observation points and more than 15 new support positions in Rivne region to strengthen the border with Belarus. This was reported by the commander of the united forces of the AFU Sergei Nayev after a trip to this region in northwestern Ukraine, TASS writes.

"Today I saw the protection of the state border on the territory of the Rivne region. Here the number of observation posts has been increased by more than six dozen. More than 15 new support positions have already been dug. Tens of thousands of mines have been laid," Nayev said in a video posted on his Telegram channel.

The length of the Ukrainian-Belarusian border is 1,084 kilometers. A representative of the Ukrainian State Border Service, Andrey Demchenko, has regularly informed that the situation there remains stable. However, Ukrainian units set up barriers and also conduct surveillance from unmanned aerial vehicles.