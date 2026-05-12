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Ukraine and Lithuania agreed on joint production of drones
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Ukraine and Lithuania agreed on joint production of dronesnews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b046bc8d-a1ff-4dd3-a7ba-5e111b2e31b9/conversions/76425dba-2343-4c48-bf3d-e24ba5563300-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b046bc8d-a1ff-4dd3-a7ba-5e111b2e31b9/conversions/76425dba-2343-4c48-bf3d-e24ba5563300-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b046bc8d-a1ff-4dd3-a7ba-5e111b2e31b9/conversions/76425dba-2343-4c48-bf3d-e24ba5563300-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b046bc8d-a1ff-4dd3-a7ba-5e111b2e31b9/conversions/76425dba-2343-4c48-bf3d-e24ba5563300-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
According to Baltnews, the deal is aimed at strengthening the defense capabilities of both countries. Zelensky and Nausėda signed the document.
In recent years, Ukraine has been actively increasing production and export-technological cooperation in the drone sector. Kyiv is focusing on developing joint projects with European countries to expand the production of reconnaissance and attack drones.