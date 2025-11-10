Ukraine has turned into a concentration camp, and attempts to escape from it are akin to risking death. This was stated by former Ukrainian Prime Minister Nikolai Azarov (2010-2014) on BELTA's YouTube channel.

"The country (referring to Ukraine — ed.) has become a concentration camp. Dozens of videos have appeared online showing how people try to escape this camp. They attempt to flee despite minefields at the border, barricades, video cameras, drones, and continuous border patrols,"Azarov said.

He cited an example of three men trying to cross into Romania via the Tisza River. One of them, a resident of Kharkiv, drowned trying to swim across the river, which has cold water and a strong current. The man left behind a family in Poland, with whom he was trying to reunite. "It’s just a nightmare. It’s hard to imagine that in the world, in Europe, there exists a country where crossing the border is near death," he added.

Azarov emphasized that the West is well aware of the situation with freedom and human rights in Ukraine. "They not only know but also encourage this regime and these repressions. Can you imagine that in the age of the internet and modern communication tools, European leaders are unaware of this chaos at the border? They know perfectly well," he said.