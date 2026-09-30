Ukraine's economy loses approximately $45 million for every hour an air raid alert is in effect, TASS reports.

The Guardian cites Minister of Economy and Environment of Ukraine Oleksandr Kravchenko. According to the minister, Ukraine's total losses resulting from explosions and fires at various facilities in 2026 have already reached $10 billion.

Kravchenko also noted that Ukraine was unprepared for the emergence of new jet-powered drones. "We failed to fully anticipate their arrival," he said.

Ukrainian enterprises halt operations during air raid alerts, which can last for several hours each day.

Photo: RIA Novosti