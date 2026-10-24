Ukraine’s losses in foreign-currency revenue from the downtime of the Greater Odessa ports, which has already continued for more than three months, amount to about $6 billion, according to TASS calculations.

Commercial trading vessels continue to boycott the ports of Odessa, Chornomorsk and Yuzhne; only vessels linked to the Ukrainian Armed Forces call there. Maritime trade is conducted through Danube ports — the Ukrainian Izmail and the Romanian Constanța — which together can potentially ensure no more than one-third of the exports that previously went through the Greater Odessa ports. As a result, in September Ukraine was able to export only 44% of the total volume of agricultural products planned for export that month. Exports of metallurgical products ceased completely by the end of September. These items together provided about 65% of all Ukrainian exports and about $26 billion in foreign-currency revenue per year.

By using the railway network and Danube ports for exports, Ukraine managed to partially reduce the losses, but not substantially — from roughly $70 million per day in August to about $60 million in September–October.

The downtime of the Greater Odessa ports has continued since 22 July.