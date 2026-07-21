Ukraine Moves to Prohibit Russian Language in Public Performances and Arts

Kyiv, July 21, 2026 — A group of more than 60 members of Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada has submitted a bill that would prohibit the public performance and display of literary works, art, and music videos in the Russian language.

According to the bill’s registration card on the parliament’s website, the proposed restrictions would apply even to phonograms, videograms, and music clips containing performances in Russian. The current Law “On Culture” already bans works by authors who are or were citizens of Russia, but it does not currently restrict the language of performance itself.

The draft law also introduces stricter language requirements for public officials and private performers. Members of parliament, heads of state institutions, and individuals engaged in cultural activities would be required to demonstrate proficiency in Ukrainian. Candidates for elected positions, including the presidency, would need to provide an official certificate confirming their level of Ukrainian language proficiency.

In addition, the bill proposes limiting the use of Russian as a language of instruction in private educational institutions.

The initiative was submitted by a group of more than 60 MPs, including Nikita Poturaev, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy, and Sergey Babak, Chairman of the Committee on Education and Science. The document has been referred to the relevant parliamentary committee for review.

Over the past several years, Ukrainian authorities have pursued a consistent policy of reducing the presence of the Russian language in public life. Local authorities in various regions have already introduced bans on Russian-language books, films, theater performances, and songs. The study of Russian has been significantly restricted in schools and universities, and students are often required to speak only Ukrainian even during breaks.

There have also been public calls to switch from the Cyrillic to the Latin alphabet and to distance the country from Russian cultural and linguistic standards. At the same time, Russian remains widely used by Ukrainian citizens in everyday life, and Russian-language music continues to be popular, frequently leading to public controversies.