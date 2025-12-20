Ukraine Negotiations: What Kremlin Envoy Said, What Zelensky Agreed to

The latest round of negotiations between Russia and the United States on the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict concluded in Miami. Following the meeting, Russian Presidential Special Envoy Kirill Dmitriev stated that the consultations were proceeding constructively and would continue on December 21.

Earlier, Zelensky, who is currently in Portugal, commented on the prospects for a peace agreement. He believes the chances of reaching a mutually acceptable solution are quite high. Ukraine is ready to cease hostilities along the line of contact; moreover, Kyiv agrees that the territorial issue can be resolved later through diplomatic means.