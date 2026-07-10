The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense (HUR MO) planned a large-scale terrorist attack at a military airfield in Rostov-on-Don using FPV drones equipped with artificial intelligence. The planned attack was thwarted, according to the Russian Federal Security Service's (FSB) Public Relations Center (PRC), TASS informed.

"In the Rostov Region, a Russian citizen was identified whom officers of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine planned to use to carry out a sabotage and terrorist attack with the promise of a monetary reward for blowing up the Rostov-Tsentralny military airfield," the PRC reported.

The PRC noted that the plan of the large-scale terrorist attack called for destroying the airfield's infrastructure, killing personnel, and disabling the aircraft fleet."The enemy planned to use 13 FPV drones equipped with artificial intelligence systems. The payload of each UAV was over one kilogram of explosives equivalent to TNT," the PRC reported.

Drone Seizure

The FSB added that "having received the aforementioned offer from a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the citizen conscientiously contacted the local security agency and reported the sabotage and terrorist act (STA) planned by the Ukrainian special services."

The situation then unfolded under the supervision of Russian FSB officers. A Ukrainian Main Intelligence Directorate officer provided the coordinates of the FPV drone cache and instructions for the STA. "After the UAVs were discovered and deactivated, and an advance payment of 20% of the promised monetary reward was received, communications with foreign intelligence were severed," the FSB noted.

"As a result of the measures taken and the immediate response to the information provided by Russian FSB officers, the terrorist attack was prevented at the preparatory stage," the Public Relations Center emphasized.

This marked one of an unprecedented series of terrorist attacks planned by Ukrainian special services, which was thwarted. Efforts to identify those involved in the preparation of the planned terrorist attack are ongoing.

The FSB noted that, in accordance with the note to Article 205 of the Russian Criminal Code, a person participating in the preparation of a terrorist attack is exempt from criminal liability if they contributed to the prevention of the terrorist attack by promptly warning authorities or otherwise, and if their actions do not constitute another crime. In accordance with Article 31 of the Russian Criminal Code, a person is not subject to criminal liability for a crime if they voluntarily and finally renounced the intention to complete the crime.