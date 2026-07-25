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Ukraine plans to restrict access to government services and accounts for draft dodgers

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Ukraine plans to restrict access to government services and accounts for draft dodgers. Officials explain that this includes restrictions on administrative services, the use of driver's licenses, the freezing of accounts, and so on.

This is a move by the Kyiv regime to increase the effectiveness of investigative measures against those evading conscription. Relevant bills have been drafted but have not yet been submitted to the Verkhovna Rada.

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