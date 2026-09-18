Ukraine Terminates Agreement with Belarus on Nuclear Accident Notification

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has terminated the intergovernmental agreement with Belarus regarding prompt notification of nuclear accidents and cooperation in the field of radiation safety. The text of the relevant resolution (No. 1140) has been published on the Ukrainian government's website, BELTA reports.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine resolved "to terminate the agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and the Government of the Republic of Belarus on prompt notification of a nuclear accident and cooperation in the field of radiation safety, signed on October 16, 2001, in Kyiv."

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has been instructed to notify the government of Belarus of the agreement's termination in accordance with established procedure.