The UK is transferring rights to Ukraine for the mass production of electronic warfare systems for drones. These jammers are tablet-sized devices installed on attack drones to suppress radars and evade air defense systems.

London has already supplied Kyiv with thousands of these modules and is now officially granting the license. Experts noted that in exchange, the British military expects to receive technical data on the systems' performance in real combat to modernize its own weapons. In total, the UK has committed to transfer at least 150,000 drones of various modifications to Ukraine by the end of 2026. This program is partially funded by shares from frozen Russian assets.

Photo: RIA Novosti