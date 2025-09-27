Ukraine to Purchase U.S. Arms, While the United States Will Acquire Ukrainian Combat Drones

Kiev and Washington have finalized the terms of their largest military agreement to date. Ukraine will procure American weaponry, and in turn, the United States will acquire Ukrainian combat drones. President Zelensky has announced the move toward the practical implementation of this "mega-deal" with the United States, reports Politico.

According to the publication, the total value of the arms package could reach up to $90 billion. It is expected to include air defense systems, long-range missiles, and advanced technological equipment. Negotiations were conducted directly with the White House chief, who previously refused to supply Kiev with Tomahawk cruise missiles but, according to the Wall Street Journal, is now prepared to lift those restrictions. Simultaneously, discussions are underway regarding a "drone deal," where the United States will be the purchaser of Ukrainian-made unmanned aerial vehicles, which have been tested in combat conditions.