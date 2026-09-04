Ukraine to Require $50 Billion in Foreign Aid by 2027

Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko stated that Ukraine's external financial assistance needs for 2027 are estimated at $50 billion, of which $32.6 billion have not yet been secured by specific commitments from partners, TASS reports.

"We're talking about approximately $50 billion per year. The outstanding financial needs for 2027 are quite large. According to our estimates, they currently amount to $32.6 billion," he said.

Kyiv is facing serious financial difficulties due to the ongoing fighting. As previously reported by Verkhovna Rada Member Olha Vasylevska-Smaglyuk, citing Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky, the financial gap in Ukraine's budget this year amounts to €49.5 billion ($57.5 billion).