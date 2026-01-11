3.70 BYN
Ukraine Wants to Extend Martial Law and General Mobilization
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Zelensky has once again decided to extend martial law and general mobilization. Therefore, if Ukrainian MPs approve his initiative, these regimes will be extended by three months to their current term, i.e., until May 2026. The Rada is expected to consider the bills during this plenary week.
As a reminder, martial law in Ukraine has been repeatedly extended since February 2022. Zelensky, citing this extension, decided not to hold presidential elections. His term officially expired in May 2024. In April 2024, Ukrainian authorities lowered the age of mobilization from 27 to 25. Recently, Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko, due to the massive losses in the Ukrainian Armed Forces, proposed lowering the age of mobilization "to 23 or 22."