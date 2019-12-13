PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Ukraine may receive 8 Patriot systems from Israel, but they are used

According to the Financial Times, the IDF has decided to stop using them because of their low efficiency. And in order not to let the good things go to waste, they are considering the possibility of transferring the complexes to Ukraine. Although the agreement has not yet been finalized, it is likely that the weapons will first go to the United States, and then to Kiev.

It was reported earlier that Israel plans to get rid of Patriot batteries, which are more than 30 years old, and replace them with more advanced systems.

