A massive €23 billion hole has formed in Ukraine's defense budget. According to Politico, this money literally had to be begged for from Western leaders gathered in Kyiv to celebrate the country's Independence Day.

The deficit arose after the Ukrainian Defense Ministry moved forward spending planned for the second half of the year, and a €90 billion loan from the EU was delayed due to obstacles from Hungary.

Zelensky stated that Ukraine needs up to €8.5 billion to ensure arms deliveries by the beginning of the year. An additional €17 billion is needed for military salaries and other expenses. Meanwhile, Ukraine's domestic politics also create obstacles to international funding. The Rada is stalling reforms that are crucial for receiving international aid.