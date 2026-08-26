Ukraine's Former Defense Minister Admits that Kyiv is Losing to Russia

Ukraine is slowly but inevitably losing the armed conflict with Russia, former Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov stated in an interview with Reuters.

He said that a turning point has now arrived, and Kyiv has only a few months left to develop a completely new plan to end the fighting. However, the country lacks a common understanding of a winning strategy, and development is being hampered by corruption, nepotism, political dependence of government agencies, and an inability to quickly implement new technologies.