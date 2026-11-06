Ukraine's Ministry of Energy Reports New Power Outages in Kyiv and Five Regions

New power outages have occurred in the Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv regions of Ukraine, the country's Ministry of Energy informs.

The situation in the capital region is the most critical. The ministry previously described the power supply situation in Kyiv and the surrounding region as extremely difficult. Hourly power outages have been introduced in many regions of Ukraine, and industrial plants are operating under reduced capacity.