The financial noose around Ukraine's neck is tightening. The country's public debt has reached a new all-time high: at the end of July, it exceeded $214 billion, according to statistics.

In just one month, it has grown by $1.8 billion. Meanwhile, the country's external debt currently accounts for 78.3% of the total public debt.

Ukraine's real economy has effectively been placed under external management. Several generations of ordinary Ukrainians will have to pay off these loans.