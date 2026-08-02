Last night, a Ukrainian Armed Forces drone struck in the immediate vicinity of the reactor compartment of Unit 3 of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), BelTA reports.

"Last night, a combat drone struck the passageway connecting all six power units and used for personnel movement. Fortunately, there was no explosion. The strike was literally a few meters from the reactor compartment of Unit 3," Alexey Likhachev, Director General of the Rosatom State Corporation, told reporters.

"Such actions create additional risks to nuclear safety and once again demonstrate that attacks are no longer being carried out along the plant's perimeter, but in the immediate vicinity of facilities critical to its safe operation," the plant's press service reported.

Since April 27, as a result of attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Energodar, a satellite town of the Zaporizhzhya NPP, 15 city residents have been killed and 51 people injured.