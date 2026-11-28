Verkhovna Rada deputy Oleksiy Honcharenko has stated that Ukrainian authorities intend to revoke mobilization exemptions for between 100,000 and 300,000 men, TASS reports.

"An inside scoop from the Ministry of Economy: meetings are being held regularly to discuss how to remove mobilization exemptions for 100,000 to 300,000 men," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Previously, Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi indicated that the Ukrainian government plans to amend the mobilization process, allowing enterprises to secure exemptions for 100% of their staff—provided they first meet a specified quota for personnel to be sent to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

General mobilization has been in effect in Ukraine since February 2022 and has been extended multiple times. Initially, men aged 27 to 60 were subject to conscription; however, in April 2024, the age threshold was lowered to 25.

Both local and foreign experts have pointed to issues regarding mobilization in Ukraine. Videos of street raids—showing military recruitment officers grabbing men on the street and forcing them into vehicles—frequently appear on social media.

Yet, even these measures have failed to address the personnel shortages within the AFU. Unit commanders have complained about the low morale of soldiers brought into the ranks through forced mobilization, and the number of desertion cases continues to rise.