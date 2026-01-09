Ukrainian authorities want to block Russian music on international platforms

Ukrainian authorities want to ban Russian music on foreign platforms, according to the Telegram channel "Politics of the Country." RIA Novosti reports this.

"The sanctions list already includes more than 100 artists, and they plan to expand it," the publication states.

Following the 2014 coup, Ukrainian authorities began to crack down not only on Soviet history but also on everything associated with Russia, including the Russian language.

In 2019, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the law "On Ensuring the Functioning of the Ukrainian Language as the State Language." It requires citizens to use Ukrainian in all spheres of life.