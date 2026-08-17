Ukrainian Children Attacked in Poland for Speaking Native Language

In Bydgoszcz, Poland, a man and a woman attacked a 12-year-old Ukrainian boy and his 14-year-old sister after hearing the children speaking Ukrainian, BelTA reported, citing the publication "Strana."

According to Ukrainian diplomats, the attackers first insulted and threatened the children, and then used physical force.

The Ukrainian Consulate General in Gdansk reported that police are searching for the attackers.

Anti-Ukrainian sentiment has been growing in Poland recently, with attacks on Ukrainian citizens, including children, becoming more frequent. Recent examples include a case in Warsaw in which an underage Ukrainian girl had two front teeth knocked out because of her accent. In the Polish city of Plock, a local man punched and pushed a Ukrainian teenager off a bus for speaking Ukrainian. According to Eurostat, Ukrainians are leaving Poland en masse amid worsening tensions between the countries and increasing attacks by Poles.